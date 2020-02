Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sniace:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD AGREED TO FILE FOR LIQUIDATION OF SNIACE AND ITS UNITS CELLTECH SLU AND VISCOCEL SLU

* SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO MEET THE PAYMENT COMMITMENTS ARISING FROM THE AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS, APPROVED BY THE COURT ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2015

* SAID THE PRICES OF CELLULOSE, VISCOSE FIBER, ELECTRICITY, TERMINATION OF CONTRACT WITH COGEN DISCOURAGED POTENTIAL INVESTORS

