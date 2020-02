REFILE-BRIEF-Magontec Says Factories In Shaanxi And Qinghai Provinces Re-Commenced Operations

(Removes extraneous words in first bullet)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Magontec Ltd:

* FACTORIES AT XI’AN IN SHAANXI PROVINCE AND GOLMUD IN QINGHAI PROVINCE RE-COMMENCED OPERATIONS

* UPDATE -CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON MAGONTEC’S CHINESE ACTIVITIES

* MOST CHINESE CUSTOMERS HAVE RE-COMMENCED OPERATIONS

* THERE REMAIN SIGNIFICANT TRANSPORTATION LIMITATIONS FOR CHINESE FREIGHT COMPANIES DUE TO THE VIRUS, HAVE HAD EFFECT ON CO’S SUPPLY

* SEES VIRUS IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE MODEST; EFFECT MAY HAVE ROLLING IMPACT FOR SOME WEEKS TO COME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: