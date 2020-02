Feb 17 (Reuters) - MedCap AB:

* Q4 EBITDA SEK 37.5 MLN VS SEK 17.0 MLN YR AGO

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PROFIT GROWTH IN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, WHERE THE BUSINESS CONTINUES TO DEVELOP WELL WITH ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND EXPANDING MARGINS

