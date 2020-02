BRIEF-Playway Sets Up New Company, Updates On "House Flipper" Game Release

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH OTHER ENTITIES THE COMPANY HAS ESTABLISHED A COMPANY CALLED PWAY

* THE SUBJECT OF PWAY’S ACTIVITIES WILL FOCUS AROUND THE PLATFORM FOR ACQUIRING IDEAS FOR COMPUTER GAMES

* IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT THE COMPANY UPDATED THE DATE OF RELEASE OF “HOUSE FLIPPER” GAME ON XBOX ONE AND PLAYSTATION 4

* SAID THE “HOUSE FLIPPER” GAME WILL PREMIERE ON PLAYSTATION 4 ON FEBRUARY 25, ON XBOX ONE ON FEBRUARY 26 AND ON PLAYSTATION 4 IN JAPAN ON FEBRUARY 27

