Feb 18 (Reuters) - Askoll Eva SpA:

* NEGATIVE FY EBITDA EUR 4.2 MLN, UNCHANGED VS 2018

* BOARD ASKS TO BE GRANTED POWERS TO EXECUTE CAPITAL INCREASE AND ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO EUR 10 MLN BY THREE YEARS

* TO START ROADSHOW TO FUND GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)