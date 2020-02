BRIEF-Gamenet Group Says Gamma Bidco Holds 96.58% Of Co. Share Capital

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gamenet Group SpA On behalf of Gamma Bidco SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FINAL RESULTS OF MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF GAMENET GROUP LAUNCHED BY GAMMA BIDCO

* AT THE END OF TENDER PERIOD, 6,378,689 SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED, REPRESENTING APPROX. 21.00% OF GAMENET GROUP SHARE CAPITAL, AND 62.58% OF SHARES SUBJECT OF OFFER

* GAMMA BIDCO HOLDS A TOTAL OF 29,328,533 ORDINARY SHARES OF GAMENET GROUP, REPRESENTING APPROX. 96.58% OF THE GAMENET GROUP SHARE CAPITAL

* IN LIGHT OF FINAL RESULTS OF OFFER, GAMMA BIDCO WILL EXERCISE SQUEEZE-OUT

* SQUEEZE-OUT WILL BE EXERCISED ON ALL REMAINING SHARES

* WITHDRAWAL FROM LISTING OF GAMENET GROUP SHARES STARTING FROM THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26, 2020

