BRIEF-Elektrobudowa Signs EUR 1.2 Mln Amicable Settlement With Finnish Trade Union

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED AMICABLE SETTLEMENT WITH FINNISH TRADE UNION OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS TO END ALL DISPUTES AND PROCEEDINGS PENDING IN FINLAND

* PROCEEDINGS REGARDED WORKERS’ CLAIMS UNDER EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS DELEGATED TO CARRY OUT CONSTRUCTION WORKS ON THE OLKILUOTO 3 NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN FINLAND

* UNDER THE SETTLEMENT COMPANY WILL PAY 1.2 MILLION EUROS IN TOTAL TO THE TRADE UNION

