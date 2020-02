Feb 19 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PRIVATE PLACEMENT HAD BEEN SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

* SAID RAISED ABOUT NOK 50 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6 MLN NEW SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* PRICE PER SHARE WAS NOK 19.00

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO FUND FUTURE M&A ACTIVITY, STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

