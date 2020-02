Feb 19 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.04 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 41.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 31.3 MILLION)

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED SALES BY 2.7% TO EUR 432.4 MILLION IN 2019(PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 420.9 MILLION)

* FY REPORTED PRELIMINARY RESULT AMOUNTS TO EUR 9.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 3.0 MILLION)

