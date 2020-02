(Corrects period in the headline to Q3, not Q4)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 2019/2020 NET LOSS OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 POSITIVE EBITDA OF 91,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

