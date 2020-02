Feb 21 (Reuters) - Delko SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPANY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO START NEGOTIATIONS AIMED AT ACQUISITION OF RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF SHAREHOLDERS IN PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO WIELOBRANZOWE “DELTA” SPOLKA JAWNA R. KALICINSKI, L.LECH, M.NIEWINOWSKA

* NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO END BY AUGUST 31

