BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Q4 Net Profit Up At 130 Mln Euros YoY

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q4 NET PROFIT 130 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 109 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA 288 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 250 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES AND SERVICES 4.98 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.54 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA MARGIN AT POLISH UNIT BIEDRONKA 7.3% VERSUS 7.3% YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOARD TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.345 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS GROUP’S CAPEX PROGRAMME FOR 2020 IS ESTIMATED AT 700-750 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS EXPANSION PLAN IS EXPECTED TO ADD MORE THAN 100 NET LOCATIONS TO BIEDRONKA, C.50 TO HEBE, C.10 TO PINGO DOCE, 1 TO RECHEIO AND C.130 TO ARA

* SAYS TO REFURBISH ABOUT 250 BIEDRONKA STORES IN 2020

Source text: bit.ly/32k3AuD

