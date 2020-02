Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mitsides PCL:

* ANNOUNCES THAT THE GROUP’S LOSSES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019, ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2018

* IMPAIRMENT LOSS ARISES FROM THE SALE OF PROPERTY IN SERBIA AND WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.8 MILLION

