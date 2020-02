Feb 25 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical:

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL SUBMITS 510K APPLICATION FOR VAGIVITAL® IN THE US

* HAS SUBMITTED A SO CALLED 510K APPLICATION TO US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINSTRATION (FDA) TO OBTAIN APPROVAL TO MARKET AND SELL VAGIVITAL® IN USA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)