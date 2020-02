Feb 25 (Reuters) - Friulchem SpA:

* APPROVES FRAMEWORK RESOLUTION CONCERNING CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS WITH EVULTIS

* AGREEMENT FOR UP TO EUR 3.5 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS

* AGREEMENT REGARDS NUMBER OF ORDERS OF ABOUT 20 UNTIL DEC. 31, 2020

