BRIEF-Visiomed Group To Divest Its Dermocosmetics Activities

Feb 25 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* SUCCESSFUL REFOCUSING ON CONNECTED HEALTHCARE THROUGH THE DIVESTMENT OF THE DERMOCOSMETICS ACTIVITIES

* SIGNED DEEL OF PARTIAL TRANSFER OF BUSINESS WITH LJV CAPITAL RELATING TO DERMOCOSMETICS ASSETS, IN PARTICULAR INNOXA® AND T. LECLERC® BRANDS AND SHARES IN SWISS COMPANY PHYTOSUISSE

* TRANSACTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON FEBRUARY 29, 2020 AND WILL MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO ENSURE AN IMMEDIATE INJECTION OF CASH AND REDUCE THE GROUP’S EXPENSES

Source text: bit.ly/2wMwFTT

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)