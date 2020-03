BRIEF-Epigenomics: Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services Open NCD Review Process For Epi proColon

March 2(Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) OPENED NATIONAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (NCD) REVIEW OF EPI PROCOLON, EPIGENOMICS’ BLOOD TEST FOR COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING

* DECISION ON CMS’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EPI PROCOLON MUST BE MADE WITHIN MAXIMUM PERIOD OF NINE MONTHS

* POSITIVE CMS REIMBURSEMENT DECISION WOULD REPRESENT MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH FOR COMPANY IN COMMERCIALIZATION OF EPI PROCOLON IN US MARKET

