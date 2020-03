March 2 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 9.0 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 9.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 93.6 MILLION EUROS VS 72.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY POSITIVE EBITDA 3.0 MILLION EUROS VS NEGATIVE 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS DIFFERENT SECTORS THAT MAINLY USE ASIAN PRODUCERS AS SUPPLIERS SEE THEIR SERVICE TIME SHAKEN DUE TO UNPREDICTABILITY

