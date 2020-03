March 2 (Reuters) - PINAR SU VE ICECEK:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY NET LOSS AT 32.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS AT 22.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 224.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 234.2 MILLION LRIA YEAR AGO

