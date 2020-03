BRIEF-Sonae: Unit Sonae Sierra Creates 1.8 Bln Euro Strategic Joint-Venture Invested In Prime Iberian Shopping Centers

March 2 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY ITS UNIT SONAE SIERRA SIGNED AND COMPLETED AN AGREEMENT WITH APG, ALLIANZ AND ELO TO CREATE A LEADING RETAIL ESTATE JOINT-VENTURE IN IBERIA WITH A GROSS ASSET VALUE OF 1.8 BILLION EUROS (SIERRA PRIME)

* THE TRANSACTION RESULTS IN APPROXIMATELY 525 MILLION EUROS OF CASH PROCEEDS TO BOTH SONAE SIERRA AND APG, WHICH HAVE DISPOSED 50% OF THEIR INTEREST IN THIS PORTFOLIO TO ALLIANZ AND ELO

* EACH INVESTOR WILL RETAIN A 25% STAKE WITH A 15-YEAR HORIZON IN THE SIERRA PRIME PORTFOLIO

* THE PORTFOLIO IS COMPOSED OF SIX PRIME SHOPPING CENTERS IN PORTUGAL AND SPAIN, NAMELY; CENTRO COLOMBO (50% STAKE), VASCO DA GAMA (50%), NORTESHOPPPING (50%), CASCAISHOPPING (100%), PLAZA MAYOR (100%) AND MCARTHURGLEN DESIGNER OUTLET MALAGA (50%)

