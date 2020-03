March 2 (Reuters) - Kolinpharma SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER RITA PAOLA PETRELLI INCREASED HER STAKE FROM 52.6% TO 71.8%

* SHAREHOLDER PETRELLI RITA PAOLA HAS TAKEN OVER THE ENTIRE STAKE OF SHAREHOLDER EMANUELE LUSENTI

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)