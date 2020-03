March 3 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS:

* FEBRUARY 2020 NUMBER OF PASSENGERS TRANSPORTED AT 669,849 VS 620,006 YR AGO

* FEBRUARY NUMBER OF CARGO UNITS TRANSPORTED AT 34,794 VS 29,115 YR AGO

* FEBRUARY NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES TRANSPORTED AT 75,282 VS 66,835 YR AGO

