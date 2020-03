BRIEF-Implenia: Intended Ina Invest Spin-Off Well Received

March 3 (Reuters) - Implenia:

* SAYS INTENDED INA INVEST SPIN-OFF, ANNOUNCED ON FEB. 25, WELL RECEIVED

* SAYS PENDING APPROVAL FROM IMPLENIA’S AGM ON 24 MARCH 2020, INA INVEST HOLDING LTD. WILL BE LISTED ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE IN JUNE 2020

* STEFAN MÄCHLER IS THE DESIGNATED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INA INVEST HOLDING LTD. AND INA INVEST LTD.

* SAYS SWISS LIFE INTENDS TO TAKE A STAKE OF UP TO 15% IN INA INVEST HOLDING LTD.

