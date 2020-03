BRIEF-Bucher Industries FY EBITDA Down At CHF 368 Mln

March 4 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries:

* FY NET PROFIT CHF 228 MLN, UP 0.9%

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 8.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2020

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES AND DIVERGING MARKET DEVELOPMENTS FOR THE DIVISIONS THIS YEAR

* DEMAND FOR THE GROUP’S PRODUCTS IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A SOLID LEVEL OVERALL

* SALES FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2019’S RECORD FIGURE, WHILE THE OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IS LIKELY TO BE IN LINE WITH THAT OF 2019

* PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL

