BRIEF-Dormakaba H1 EBITDA Down At CHF 214.1 Mln

March 4 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* H1 2019/20 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF CHF 1,385.7 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA OF CHF 214.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 223.0 MILLION), IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF EFFECTS; EBITDA MARGIN AT 15.5%

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 119.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 126.7 MILLION)

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON FULL YEAR 2019/20 PERFORMANCE - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* MID-TERM TARGETS WILL BE REVIEWED IN THE FORTHCOMING MONTHS

Source text - bit.ly/39o9PQG

