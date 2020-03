BRIEF-Games Operators To Raise 7 Mln Zlotys In IPO

March 4 (Reuters) - Games Operators SA:

* HAS RELEASED ITS IPO PROSPECTUS

* UNDER PROSPECTUS GAMES OPERATORS PLANS TO SELL UP TO 1 MILLION EXISTING SERIES A BEARER SHARES AND UP TO 250,000 NEW SERIES B BEARER SHARES AT MAXIMUM PRICE OF 28.5 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* UNDER IPO THE COMPANY EXPECTS TO RAISE ABOUT 7 MILLION ZLOTYS, WHICH IT PLANS TO ALLOCATE TO INCREASING THE SCALE OF ITS OPERATIONS, INVESTING IN BIGGER AND BETTER GAMES AND INCREASING ITS FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY

* THE RAISED FUNDS WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO DEVELOP GAME PROJECTS WHOSE BUDGETS MAY REACH UP TO 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE FUNDS OBTAINED UNDER IPO WILL BE SPENT OVER YEARS 2020 - 2022

* THE EXISTING SHARES OFFERED ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 20% OF THE COMPANY’S STAKE

* SANTANDER BIURO MAKLERSKIE TO RUN SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE OFFERED SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTIONS FROM INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS WILL BE ACCEPTED OVER MARCH 5-11

* BOOK BUILDING PROCESS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO RUN OVER MARCH 4-12

* OFFERED SHARES TO BE ALLOTTED BY MARCH 18

* PLANNED FIRST DAY OF TRADING AT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE BY APRIL 17

