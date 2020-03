March 5 (Reuters) - BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN AT AROUND 5% IN 2020

* 2020 EBITDA MARGIN TARGET DOES NOT REFLECT IFRS 16 – LEASE STANDARDS POSSIBLE EFFECTS. WITH IFRS 16 IMPACT, THE TARGETS CORRESPOND 7.5% (+-50 BPS)

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AT 1 BILLION LIRA IN 2020

