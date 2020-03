March 5 (Reuters) - Medacta:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FDA CLEARANCE FOR MULTIPLE SPORTS MEDICINE PRODUCTS: MECTALOCK ALL-SUTURE ANCHORS, MECTATAP TI SUTURE ANCHORS AND MECTAFIX CL

* THESE THREE PRODUCTS FOR ARTHROSCOPY ARE NOW BEING INTRODUCED IN THE U.S. MARKET

Source text - bit.ly/2VX6JQ7

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)