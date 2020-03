BRIEF-SFS Group FY Consolidated Net Profit Up At CHF 206.5 Mln

March 6(Reuters) - SFS Group:

* FY SALES GREW BY 2.5% TO CHF 1,781.4 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ROSE BY 6.5% TO CHF 206.5 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.10 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 2.00)

* FOR 2020 EXPECTS 0–2% INCREASE IN SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND INCLUDING CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

* AMID CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, SFS EXPECTS THE EBIT MARGIN FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN 12–14%

* IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE ACCURATE ASSESSMENT OF FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

