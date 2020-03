BRIEF-Starrag Group FY Net Income At CHF 6.9 Mln

March 6(Reuters) - STARRAG GROUP HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES UP 8% TO CHF 418 MILLION (UP 9% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* FY ORDER BACKLOG DOWN AT CHF 284 MILLION

* FY ORDER INTAKE DOWN 26% TO CHF 343 MILLION (DOWN 24% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* FY OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS EBITR AMOUNTED TO CHF 14.0 MILLION, OR 3.4% OF SALES

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND IN FORM OF REDUCTION IN NOMINAL VALUE FREE OF WITHHOLDING TAX AMOUNTING TO CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* MICHAEL HAUSER WILL BE PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN AT FORTHCOMING AGM ON 25 APRIL

* OUTLOOK 2020 WITH REGARD TO ORDER INTAKE, EXPECTS FIGURE IN LINE WITH THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR (IN LOCAL CURRENCY), AND SMALL INCREASE IN BEST-CASE SCENARIO

* SALES IN 2020 ARE LIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL OWING TO WEAKER ORDER INTAKE IN 2019

* EXPECTS 2020 EBIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER OR, IN BEST-CASE SCENARIO, UNCHANGED COMPARED WITH 2019

(Gdansk Newsroom)