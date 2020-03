March 6 (Reuters) - SOK MARKETLER:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SEES NET SALES TO GROW 21% (+/- 2%) FOR 2020

* SEES EBITDA MARGIN (EXCL. IFRS 16) OF 5.5% (+/- 0.5%) FOR 2020

* SEES EBITDA MARGIN (INCL. IFRS 16) OF 9.5% (+/- 0.5%) FOR 2020

* EXPECTS CAPEX AROUND 350 MILLION LIRA FOR 2020

* EXPECTS TO OPEN 750 (+/-50) NEW STORES IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)