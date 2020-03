BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 Net Loss Turns To Profit Of EUR 1.9 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 NET REVENUE AT EUR 62.5 MLN VS EUR 28.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.9 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 3.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 10.2 MLN VS EUR 136,000 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH IN H2 TOGETHER WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ALL FINANCIAL MARGINS, PARTICULARLY IN Q4

* EXPECTS H2 TO BENEFIT FROM LAUNCH OF VIDEOGAME “JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET” AND CONSOLE VERSIONS OF VIDEOGAME “ASSETTO CORSA COMPETIZIONE”

* EXPECTS LIFETIME REVENUE IN EXCESS OF EUR 50 MLN FROM PC VERSION OF “DEATH STRANDING”, WHOSE ANTICIPATED RELEASE IN JUNE WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT REVENUE IN Q4 WITH FURTHER EFFECTS IN COMING YEARS

* VIDEOGAME “CONTROL” ALSO EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO REVENUE GROWTH IN THE COMING QUARTERS THANKS TO DLCS RELEASES AND STEAM VERSION, TO BE LAUNCHED IN AUG. 2020

* GROWTH EXPECTED FOR Q3 DUE TO SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN STARBREEZE AB DURING JAN. AND FEB. 2020 FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 11.7 MLN

