March 6 (Reuters) - MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLERI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SEES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH 18% FOR 2020

* SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH 25% FOR 2020

* SEES NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO BELOW 2.0X FOR 2020

* IN 2020, THE GROUP HAS PLANNED TO ADD 2 HOSPITALS WITH A TOTAL BED CAPACITY OF 300-400 IN ISTANBUL AND GAZIANTEP

