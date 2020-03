BRIEF-Carel Industries FY Net Profit Up At EUR 35.0 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - Carel Industries SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUES OF EUR 327.4 MLN VS EUR 280.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 35.0 MLN VS EUR 30.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 46.4 MLN VS EUR 37.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE

* SEES SPREAD OF NEW CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTSIDE CHINA TO LIKELY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON WORLD ECONOMY, THE SCOPE OF WHICH CURRENTLY CANNOT BE ESTIMATED

* IS CLOSELY MANAGING COVID-19 SPREAD TO REDUCE IMPACTS ON ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN AND WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GUIDELINES DURING CURRENT YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)