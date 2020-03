BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler To Reorganize Its Production Sites

March 6(Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO REORGANIZE ITS GLOBAL NETWORK OF RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTION SITES AND IN THIS CONTEXT SELL SPECIAL PROPERTY IN SENEFFE, BELGIUM

* IF AUTHORITY APPROVES TRANSFER AS REQUESTED, THIS WOULD RESULT IN RELEASE OF DISPOSAL RESERVES PREVIOUSLY HELD FOR BELGIAN PRODUCTION BUILDING

* THIS CHANGE IN BALANCE SHEET WOULD RESULT IN ONE-OFF INCOME OF 2.7 MIO. EUR FOR ECKERT & ZIEGLER

