* SAID ON THURSDAY ITALIAN MARKET WATCHDOG CONSOB CHALLENGED WITH WRIT OF SUMMONS COMPANY’S 2018 UNCONSOLIDATED AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS BEFORE COURT IN FLORENCE

* CONSOB SAYS 2018 RESULTS DO NOT COMPLY WITH ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

* HEARING SCHEDULED FOR JULY 15

