BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro Completes Share Option Incentive Scheme

March 6 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro :

* SAYS IT HAS COMPLETED THE SHARE OPTION INCENTIVE SCHEME FOR ITS TOP-MANAGEMENT INITIATED IN 2017

* THE COMPANY HAS ALLOCATED 31,000 OF ITS TREASURY GDR TO 22 PARTICIPANTS

* AS THE RESULT THE NUMBER OF TREASURY GDRS HAS DECREASED TO 2,135,313 AND THE NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES (EXCL. TREASURY GDRS) IN GDR EQUIVALENT HAS AUGMENTED TO 134,531,352

* CEO OF RUSAGRO GROUP OF COMPANIES DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS SCHEME

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)