BRIEF-British Automotive Holding Units Receive Letter From Jaguar Land Rover Deutschland

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ALL ITS UNITS CONDUCTING SALES AND SERVICING OF JAGUAR AND LAND ROVER CARS (DEALERS) HAVE RECEIVED A LETTER FROM JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEUTSCHLAND (JLR) WITH REFERENCE TO IMPORT DEAL EXTENSION FROM JAN 20

* IN THE LETTER JLR DECLARES THAT WORKS ARE CARRIED OUT AIMING AT SECURING UNINTERRUPTED OPERATION OF EACH DEALER AFTER THE IMPORT ACTIVITY OF BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE POLSKA (BAP) IS TERMINATED

* THE LETTER ALSO INCLUDES AN ASSURANCE THAT BY MARCH 31, 2021 THE DEALERS’ ACTIVITY WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS BEFORE ON THE BASIS OF CONTRACTS SIGNED WITH BAP AND AS OF APRIL 1, 2021 THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE CARRIED OUT BASED ON NEW, INDIVIDUAL CONTRACTS NEGOTIATED BY JLR

