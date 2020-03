CORRECTED-BRIEF-Finnair: Several European Flights Cancelled On Mar 20-28

(Specifies date in third bullet point)

March 6 (Reuters) - Finnair Plc:

* SEVERAL EUROPEAN FLIGHTS CANCELLED ON 20-28 MARCH

* DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF RESERVATION CHANGES AND THE OVERALL IMPACTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION ON BOOKINGS IN MARCH, WE ARE CANCELLING SEVERAL EUROPEAN FLIGHTS BETWEEN 20-28 MARCH, AS ON THESE FLIGHTS THE NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS IS LOW

* SAID MARCH 5 AS THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION HAS LED TO A TEMPORARY DECLINE IN AIR TRAVEL BETWEEN ASIA AND EUROPE, WE CANCEL SOME OF OUR FLIGHTS TO/FROM OSAKA, JAPAN AND SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA