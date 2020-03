March 9 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON FRIDAY SHAREHOLDER OLIVEDESPORTOS SGPS SOLD ALL THE SHARES IT HELD IN BENFICA-SAD SHARE CAPITAL ON MARCH 4

* OLIVEDESPORTOS SGPS NO LONGER HOLDS A QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING IN BENFICA-SAD

Source text: bit.ly/3cEnpl8

