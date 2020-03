BRIEF-Komputronik Files For Rehabilitation Proceedings Following Unfavourable Tax Office Decision

March 9 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THE COMPANY HAS FILED TO OPEN REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS WITH DISTRICT COURT IN POZNAN

* MOTION FOLLOWS UNFAVOURABLE DECISION BY HEAD OF TAX OFFICE IN POZNAN REGARDING THE COMPANY’S MARCH-MAY 2014 VAT TAX SETTLEMENT

* RESULT OF TAX OFFICE DECISION IS A NON-FINAL 39.2 MILLION ZLOTYS LIABILITY FOR THE COMPANY IN TAX ARREARS, UPPED BY 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN INTEREST ESTIMATED BY THE COMPANY

* THE COMPANY ALSO SEES THE RISK OF AN UNFAVOURABLE RESULT OF TAX OFFICE PROCEEDINGS REGARDING ITS JAN 2015 VAT TAX SETTLEMENT, WHICH HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TILL APRIL 28

