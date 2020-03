BRIEF-Codere Informs About Impact Of Coronavirus "Red Zone" Extension On Its Italian Business

March 10 (Reuters) - Codere:

* SAID ON MONDAY IN LIGHT OF THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN ITALY, FOLLOWING THE PRIME MINISTER’S DECREE FROM MARCH 8 TO EXTEND THE CORONAVIRUS “RED ZONE”, ITS 11 BINGO HALLS IN THE COUNTRY WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 3

* ITS SLOT ROUTE OPERATION WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE RESTRICTIONS TO OPENING HOUR FOR BARS, WHICH WILL NOW BE OPEN FROM 6:00 AM TO 6:00 PM (VERSUS NO LIMITATIONS BEFORE)

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CODERE OPERATED SLOTS ACROSS 2,198 BARS IN ITALY

* IN 2019, ITALY GENERATED 343 MILLION EUROS OF REVENUES (25% OF THE GROUP CONSOLIDATED FIGURE) AND 21 MILLION EUROS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (8% OF THE GROUP CONSOLIDATED FIGURE)

