BRIEF-ICA Gruppen To Buy Property In Västerås

* SAID ON MONDAY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SALTÄNGEN 1 LOGISTICS PROPERTY IN VÄSTERÅS

* ICA FASTIGHETER THROUGH SUBSIDIARY FASTICA HOLDING AB, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SALTÄNGEN 1 PROPERTY IN VÄSTERÅS FROM SALTÄNGEN PROPERTY INVEST

* PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.1BN BEFORE TAX DEDUCTION, WHICH PRELIMINARILY CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.0BN AFTER TAX DEDUCTION

* THE ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH FUNDS AND WILL INCREASE ICA GRUPPENS EXPECTED CAPEX LEVEL FOR 2020 FROM 4 SEK TO SEK 5 BILLION

