BRIEF-Prima Industrie FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 8.8 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Prima Industrie SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE EUR 427.6 MLN VS EUR 466.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.8 MLN VS EUR 24.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD RESOLVES NOT TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING A POSSIBLE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS BECAUSE OF CURRENT CONTEXT OF EXTREME UNCERTAINTY DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 THROUGH ITALY

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN SEES STRONG UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR DUE TO THE SPREAD OF HEALTH EMERGENCY FROM COVID-19

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN SAID COMPANY IS ACTIVATING ALL THE NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE THE GROUP TO CONTINUE OPERATING

