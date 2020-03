BRIEF-Molmed FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 0.4 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES EUR 36.3 MLN VS EUR 29.9 MLN

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 427,000 VS LOSS OF EUR 4.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY POSITIVE EBITDA EUR 3.3 MLN VS NEGATIVE EBITDA OF EUR 2.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY, CO SETTLED THROUGH AD HOC CRISIS COMMITTEE NEW PROCEDURES AIMED AT MINIMIZING RISK OF CONTAGION FOR EMPLOYEES AND AT SUPPORTING BUSINESS CONTINUITY

