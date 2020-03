March 10 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS:

* TO OFFER UP TO 18,904 SECURED NOTES, WITH THE MAXIMUM AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO EUR 1.9 MLN

* INTEREST RATE OF THE NOTES IS 6.25% PER ANNUM AND MATURITY DATE ON JAN. 22, 2025

* TOGETHER WITH THE NOTES ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, THE TOTAL NUMBER OF NOTES SHALL BE 110,000 NOTES, WITH THE AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 11.0 MLN

