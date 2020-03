March 11 (Reuters) - Przedsiebiorstwo Handlu Zagranicznego Baltona SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY SALES REVENUE AT 32.9 MLN ZLOTYS, DOWN 12% YEAR ON YEAR

* SAYS FEBRUARY RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY LOWER AIR TRAFFIC DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND LEVEL OF AVAILABLE STOCK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)