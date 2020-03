March 11 (Reuters) - EIS ECZACIBASI ILAC SINAI VE FINANSAL YATIRIMLAR SANAYI VE TICARET:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CEO CANAN BADEMLIOGLU STEPS DOWN AS OF MARCH 31

* APPOINTS MUGE SATIR AS INTERIM CEO AS OF APRIL 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)