March 11 (Reuters) - Bankia SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IN VIEW OF THE UNPREDICTABLE EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, BANKIA RECOMMENDS ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO USE ELECTRONIC MEANS AND TO VOTE REMOTELY, AVOIDING PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE AT THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* TO HOLD GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MARCH 27

