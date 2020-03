March 11 (Reuters) - MZN Property SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT MANAGEMENT SAYS THE PRICE OF 1.97 ZLOTYS PER SHARE UNDER TENDER FOR 42.5 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 100% OF ITS STAKE, LAUNCHED BY RINGIER AXEL SPRINGER MEDIA AG REFLECTS THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

